Bill Beazley Homes Explains What Makes a Great School Great

Aiken, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2015 --A "great school" can mean a lot of different things," says Bill Beazley Homes in their latest blog, What Makes a Great School Great.



Which school is right for a homeowner will depend on a few things including what type of learner the child is and what the homeowner finds important in a school. "While no school caters entirely to one kind of learner, you may be able to find a school whose approach works better for your child," says Bill Beazley Homes.



Bill Beazley Homes suggests visiting as many schools as possible and investigating whether or not they have the basics, holistic education, and are teaching 21st century skills. The basics are often traditional and easy to find. These include things such as average class size, student to teacher ratio, and test scores. "The attendance rate can also be illuminating as a high attendance rate indicates a positive school culture in which the staff, students and parents are all committed to success," says Bill Beazley Homes.



In addition to the basics Bill Beazley Homes suggests looking into schools that cultivate moral aptitudes and 21st century skills. However, these can be more difficult to spot. Homeowners should look for schools that offer programs to equip students with life skills and creative thinking strategies. "Schools that foster 21st century learning will most likely have highly developed music programs, team sports, extracurricular clubs, and other activities that develop students' diligence creativity and critical thinking," says Bill Beazley Homes.



For homebuyers in the Aiken, SC are who haven't found the perfect school yet, Bill Beazley Homes suggests visiting Chukker Creek School district, one of the most highly sought after schools in the area.



Cornerstone neighborhood is zoned for Chukker Creek school district, and is worth a look as well. This new home neighborhood offers a prime location close to downtown Aiken. "Although nestled in private, rural community, Cornerstone is just minutes from a number of restaurants, shopping centers, recreational spots including gardens, and entertainment venues," says Bill Beazley Homes.



Homes at Cornerstone start in the $160's. One-story and two-story homes are available.



