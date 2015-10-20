Bill Beazley Homes Helps Homeowners Hang the Perfect Gallery Wall

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2015 --Bill Beazley Homes wants their homeowners to achieve a gallery wall that looks as though it was designed by professionals. With their six simple steps, homeowners learn how to curate their different art pieces into a gallery wall fit for a museum. "With the right mix of art, prints, splurges, and flea market finds, you can cause a few envious head turns of your own," says Bill Beazley Homes.



The first step is to create a show-stopping centerpiece. Bill Beazley Homes recommends that the largest, or most commanding piece be placed in the center. This piece may also consist of a matching set. "Building from the center out will create a focal point in the room and anchor the entire collection," says Bill Beazley Homes.



Step two is to build around the center symmetrically, like a mountain or a tree. Once the focal point centerpiece has been placed, homeowners should begin peppering other smaller pieces around it, adding similarly shaped pieces on opposite sides. Homeowners are reminded not to place the highest piece much higher than the others, or else it may throw off the balance of the gallery wall.



The third step is to plan ahead. Homeowners should know how the arrangement will look on the wall before they start making unnecessary holes. Bill Beazley Homes suggests clearing out space on the floor to arrange the pieces beforehand or making templates of the frames and taping them up for a visual. "You'll find that a lot of frames even come with the template already inside them," says Bill Beazley Homes.



The next step is to mix things up. Bill Beazley Homes says, "a gallery wall is much more dull if everything is perfectly lined up and matching." So instead, vary the heights, orientation, and compositions of the collection to make things more interesting.



Homeowners will also want to select pieces that reflect their unique personality. A musician may have antique sheet music included in his gallery, while a collector may include a few of his favorites from the collection. Every gallery wall should be as unique as the individual who displays it.



The final step involves selecting the right frames. There is no cardinal rule for this, as homeowners can create a great looking gallery wall with matching frames or mismatched frames. One way Bill Beazley Homes suggests to make a collection look cohesive and still high-end is, "to keep the frames within a single color palette."



