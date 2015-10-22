Bill Beazley Homes Offers an $8,000 Buyer's Incentive on New Homes at Cornerstone

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2015 --Cornerstone neighborhood, located of Whiskey Road in Aiken, South Carolina offers home buyers a rural feeling home without the rural commute. Just 10 minutes away from the city of Aiken, Cornerstone has a private, family-friendly atmosphere, loads of amenities, affordable high-quality homes, and now Bill Beazley Homes is offering an $8000 buyer's incentive to sweeten the deal.



"Home buyers choose Cornerstone for its proximity to the city, but also for the number of amenities sprinkled throughout the neighborhood," says Bill Beazley Homes. Neighborhood features at Cornerstone include a private walking trail, a gazebo, a park area, sidewalks, and streetlights.



There's plenty to choose from at Cornerstone. Many floor plans are available including 3, 4, and 5 bedroom homes from 1,527 square feet to 3,818 square feet. New homes start in the $160's, but with the $8,000 buyer's incentive these homes are even more affordable. In their blog, Bill Beazley Homes features four homes which qualify for this incentive. All four are worth a visit, offering classic exteriors and interior features such as hardwood floors, gas fireplaces, crown molding, and more.



The Middleton II Plan is a beautiful partial brick home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The home is listed at just over $206,000 and includes 2,206 square feet of living space. That is less than $100 per square foot. "And because new builds come with the industry's best 10-year structural warranty, you won't have to worry about unexpected home maintenance expenses for a long time," says Bill Beazley Homes.



Next, Bill Beazley Homes highlights the Kingston 3, a ranch style home with a lot to offer. The Kingston 3 comes with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and is listed for less than $215,000. "The spacious open floor plan is great for entertaining guests on game day and its stately appearance is enhanced by elegant features such as hardwood floors, a gas log fireplace, granite countertops, and stained kitchen cabinets," says Bill Beazley Homes.



The Plainview 11 Plan is a slightly larger ranch style home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This home comes with many luxurious amenities including granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and an iPad/MP3 docking station. This home is great for those families who are looking for a home to last them through the ages.



Lastly, Bill Beazley Homes features the Kennedy 6 floor plan, a two-story 2,504 square foot home "perfect for homebuyers with big families or those looking to expand their family in the future." This exquisite 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home is going for just $236,900 and offers features like crown molding, a gas log fireplace, ceramic tiles, energy-efficient fixtures, and stainless steel appliances.



These four homes demonstrate the high quality and craftsmanship you can expect from new home builders, Bill Beazley Homes. Readers are invited to stop by for a look any time of the week. The site office is open Sunday and Monday from 1:30 pm-6:00 pm and Tuesday through Saturday 11:00 am-6:00 pm.



To read the full article, please visit: http://www.billbeazleyhomes.com/aiken-homes-cornerstone-buyers-incentive/



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley Homes has been building homes in the Augusta, Georgia area for over 40 years. They offer superior homes for sale in Augusta, GA as well as homes for sale in Aiken SC, and they have an excellent reputation for superior craftsmanship. Their professional home builders are committed to customer satisfaction and constantly improving the process of home building. With an excellent warranty program, decades of experience, and customer service that cannot be matched, Bill Beazley Homes is the homebuilder of choice in Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina.



For more information on new homes, please contact Bill Beazley Homes at 706-863-4888 or email them at info@billbeazleyhomes.com



They also make regular updates to their Facebook here.