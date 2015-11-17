Bill Beazley Homes Offers Homes in Aiken Priced from the $200's

Aiken, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2015 --Living in Aiken County, a thriving community bustling with restaurants, entertainment, recreation, and parks, would be a dream come true for any family, couple or retiree. With so much to offer, it's hard to believe there are even homes available. But Bill Beazley Homes, who has been known for producing high-quality homes in Aiken County for over 40 years, currently has four neighborhoods in Aiken County with available real estate. And best of all, they are offering the homes in the $200's.



In their recent blog, Bill Beazley Homes invites readers to visit any one of their four Aiken County neighborhoods: Bergen Place West, Gregg's Mill, Cornerstone, and The Retreat at Storm Branch.



"Take a tour of Bergen Place West, located at 38 Blair Drive in North Augusta, South Carolina," exclaims Bill Beazley Homes. "This gorgeous neighborhood has 27 floor plans of various square footage to choose from and layouts that offer many distinctive space options."



Bergen Place West has it all from square footage and high-quality amenities, to community events and recreation options. Residents here can get to know their neighbors in a relaxing, fun setting.



Next on the Bill Beazley Homes list is Gregg's Mill, a friendly community full of amiable neighbors. The highly rated Byrd Elementary and Midland Valley High are nearby, making Gregg's Mill an excellent choice for families. "A whopping 40 floor plans are available to choose from at Gregg's Mill, from 3 bedroom homes starting at 1,548 square feet all the way to 5 bedroom homes as large as 3,926 square feet," says Bill Beazley Homes, who designed the floor plans to maximize space and storage.



Cornerstone neighborhood is equally as great as the two before. This neighborhood offers prime real estate with a convenient location near downtown Aiken. "Though just 10 minutes away from the City of Aiken, Cornerstone is nestled in a quiet rural community where you can relax, away from the hustle and bustle," says Bill Beazley Homes.



Cornerstone offers homebuyers nearly 40 different floor plans to choose from including one and two-story single-family residences and townhome layouts. Homes range from 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,527 square feet to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and 3,818 square feet.



Last on the tour is The Retreat at Storm Branch, located off Bellingham Drive in Beech Island. "You'll find the splendor of estate style living comes easy with large acreage lots, towering trees, and nature trails," says Bill Beazley Homes.



The proximity to big city amenities combined with the peacefulness of horse country living is what makes The Retreat at Storm Branch so worthwhile. Home sizes range from 2,366-4,577 square feet and are set atop several acre parcels.



All four neighborhoods offer both move-in ready model homes and homes with customizable options. Homebuyers have the option to choose the flooring, paint, counter surfaces, fixtures, appliances and architectural details to meet their personal tastes.



To read the full article, please visit: http://www.billbeazleyhomes.com/aiken-county-homes-for-sale-priced-200s/



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley Homes has been building homes in the Augusta, Georgia area for over 40 years. They offer superior homes for sale in Augusta, GA as well as homes for sale in Aiken SC, and they have an excellent reputation for superior craftsmanship. Their professional home builders are committed to customer satisfaction and constantly improving the process of home building. With an excellent warranty program, decades of experience, and customer service that cannot be matched, Bill Beazley Homes is the homebuilder of choice in Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina.



