Bill Beazley Homes Offers Homes with the Owner Suite on the Main Floor

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2015 --More and more homebuyers today are valuing the placement of a Owner bedroom on the main level. "Downstairs Owner bedroom floor plans combine the advantages of one-level living with the style and space of multi-level designs," says Bill Beazley Homes.



In their blog this week, the home building company explains why homebuyers are flocking to floor plans designed with the Owner suite on the main level and highlights four of their best selling floor plans designed this way.



These homes are not only more convenient and easier to move around in; they are a long-term investment for those who plan on growing old in their home. For those who anticipate housing a relative who has mobility issues, these benefits can be especially advantageous.



A third advantage to owning a home with the Owner suite on the main level is the possibility of energy reduction. "Homeowners who have the house to themselves on a day-to-day basis may choose to only heat or cool the main level so extra energy is not wasted in unused portions of the home," says Bill Beazley Homes.



The Hawthorne, Franklin V, Harrisburg III, and Columbus V are four of Bill Beazley Homes' floor plans that feature the owner's suite on the first floor.



Their Hawthorne floor plans are currently under construction at The Retreat at Storm Branch and Kelarie and offer a bonus room in addition to 4 spacious bedrooms. They also come with 3.5 bathrooms and a variety of stunning features such as covered porches and breakfast nooks.



The Franklin V floor plan is currently under construction in Gregg's Mill, Woodlief, and Kelarie, featuring 3,112 square feet including 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a separate upstairs loft area. "With a walk-in closet in every room, there is plenty of space for every member of the family," says Bill Beazley Homes.



The Harrisburg III is another popular floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and an extra room that can function as a bonus room or study. In addition, the Harrisburg III features 2 porches, an upstairs loft area, walk-in closets in every room, and a guest room.



Homebuyers who are interested in even more space may want to check out the Columbus V, an estate style home that features 5 full bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3,473 square feet of functionality and style.



For those who are concerned about their privacy, Bill Beazley Homes has the answer. "Remember, just because the Owner suite is on the main level doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your privacy. All these plans feature a buffer that blocks the owner's suite from public view," says Bill Beazley Homes.



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley Homes has been building homes in the Augusta, Georgia area for over 40 years. They offer superior homes for sale in Augusta, GA as well as homes for sale in Aiken SC, and they have an excellent reputation for superior craftsmanship. Their professional home builders are committed to customer satisfaction and constantly improving the process of home building. With an excellent warranty program, decades of experience, and customer service that cannot be matched, Bill Beazley Homes is the homebuilder of choice in Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina.



