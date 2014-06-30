Bill Fanning Joins SmartRecruiters as Vice President, Business Development

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2014 --SmartRecruiters, the only end-to-end hiring platform that managers and candidates love, today announced that Bill Fanning joined the company as Vice President, Business Development. Fanning’s extensive sales experience across human capital management (HCM), talent management and recruitment advertising will help SmartRecruiters maximize engagement with its customers and partners to drive new business growth.



Fanning comes to SmartRecruiters after 18 years of building and leading sales teams at fast-growing HCM organizations. Most recently he was Vice President, Employer Sales at JobTarget and Director, North American Field Sales at TheLadders.com. Fanning’s previous positions include senior business development and sales roles at PeopleSoft, Oracle, TMP Worldwide and ADP.



“The skills and expertise that Bill has across sales and recruitment will help drive SmartRecruiters’ expansion,” said Jerome Ternynck, CEO of SmartRecruiters. “He has built high-performing sales teams, developed winning sales models and created tight-knit sales cultures—an ideal mix of experience to scale our company growth.”



Since its founding in 2010, SmartRecruiters has enabled 70,000+ businesses across a multitude of sectors—including retail, tech and health care—to reduce their time to hire by 75 percent and cost to hire by 70 percent, while increasing applicant volume by 250 percent.



“SmartRecruiters provides organizations with a platform that finally makes recruiting collaborative, enjoyable and easy,” said Fanning. “I look forward to bringing companies a solution that lets them quickly succeed in their hiring efforts, while delivering an effective channel to new partners that helps them expand their reach across more smart companies.”



About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters is the hiring platform to source, engage and hire top talent. The SmartRecruiters platform gives hiring managers and recruiters everything they need to post a job, manage candidates and make the right hire. The SmartRecruiters hiring platform offers recruiting management software deeply integrated with the best recruiting service providers to make hiring social, collaborative, enjoyable and easy. Founded in 2010, SmartRecruiters is backed by Mayfield and Rembrandt Ventures and is based in San Francisco, CA. Its 70,000+ organizations have already created 450,000+ jobs. To learn more, visit: www.smartrecruiters.com



