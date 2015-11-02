Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2015 --For businesses of all sizes, in search of new and innovative marketing strategies, Billboard Adz offers mobile event marketing in Los Angeles that gets tremendous results. Instead of purchasing static billboard advertisements that only reach a limited viewership, Billboard Adz offers mobile versions with brightly colored signage that utilizing LED technology. While stationary billboards can come with a high cost, the mobile options of Billboard Adz are incredibly affordable, while reaching potentially tens of thousands of new customers within only a few short hours.



The team at Billboard Adz helps each client to create a mobile marketing strategy, while also helping to select the best neighborhoods for traveling to customers that fit the targeted demographic. Businesses can rent a single truck or an entire fleet, and the vehicles can be driven around town or parked in front of shopping malls, neighborhood parks, or other strategic locations. Event Marketing Campaigns will display on both sides of the panel truck with high resolution, multicolored, LED lighting.



Billboard Adz offers a variety of different packages, allowing businesses to rent mobile billboards by the day, by the week, or for an entire month. For businesses that want to generate maximum exposure in the minimum amount of time, mobile billboards by Billboard Adz are a very cost-effective solution for event marketing in Los Angeles. The company even offers professionally insured drivers to travel around the selected areas of Los Angeles, providing business owners with the ability to launch new advertising campaigns almost immediately. Billboard Adz will even determine which times of day will provide the maximum exposure and achieve the highest possible results.



About Billboard Adz

Billboard Adz specializes in event marketing via mobile billboards with LED technology. Information on the range of specialist procedures offered by Billboard Adz can be found on the company website or by contacting the team directly at 310-999-6503. The primary office is located at 10586 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064.