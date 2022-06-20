Billings, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2022 --Red Oxx Presents the 406 Events Lawn (formerly Red Oxx Events Lawn).



Help us kick off summer with the OXXBIRD Music Festival / June 24-25, 2022



This festival is a 2-day event celebrating the ongoing transformation of our own Billings Industrial Revitalization District – a collaboration with our neighboring businesses. Come and enjoy our ode to the last industrial age where the wheels of commerce have literally turned into sculpture.



On Friday, June 24, we are welcoming SHOOK TWINS, with special guests SALT & SHADOW. Since their debut in 2008, Shook Twins have conjured up dreamy folk with ghostly traces of American tradition uplifted by transcendently hummable melodies and lilting cinematic instrumentation. Doors open at 5:30



On Saturday, June 25, come enjoy a day of music, local business booths, food and headliner MOONTRICKS. Special guests include Satsang, Jacob Rountree & The Somethings, Wes Urbaniak & The Mountain Folk, and Quiet Coyote. After the show, join Power for a street dance on 14th street. Doors open 11.30



We are excited for you to see all the things we've added to our space. Located in the Billings Industrial Revitalization District (BIRD), the 406 Events Lawn is fast becoming the go-to spot for outdoor concerts and private events in downtown Billings, MT. Our venue features a natural oasis-like feel with an elevated amphitheater that will accommodate 800 general admission attendees. The venue has on-site bathrooms, a prep kitchen and wood-fired pizza oven. Space on the west lawns is large enough to accommodate 3,000 square feet of tented space. Ticketing and entry are located at 323 N. 14th Street during events. All parking is in the public domain with hundreds of parking spaces within a short walk of the venue. On-site artwork is all reclaimed and repurposed industrial salvage meant to honor our hard-working forefathers who helped make Billings the Trailhead of Eastern Montana.



To get your tickets visit our website at: https://www.406eventslawn.com/shows



Or find us on Facebook



Contact us at info@406eventslawn.com to book your event!