Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2014 --Billionaires Row Champagne CEO and founder William Benson’s office on a French Vineyard released a statement this morning to the French press stating that the company would co-brand its Champagne Charles Mignon cuvée Billionaires Row Brut Rose grand Cru dubbed the "PINK DIAMOND OF CHAMPAGNE" from Epernay, France with Best Dining List, Most Beautiful List and Most Powerful List alongside a series of high end luxury lifestyle events and media campaigns. The launch will be in South Africa with a lifestyle event including South African and American Art, Fashion Music and celebrities.



Best Dining List for the past five years has been at the top of Google.com search engines competing with The Worlds 50 Best and has acknowledged great establishments such as: Noma, Eleven Madison Park, D.O.M., Mugaritz, Alinea, The Ledbury, Fat Duck, Gary Danko, Le Bernardin, Per Se. The top 100 receive a plaque from Billionaires Row Champagne and Best Dining List. Nominees and the top 100 also get benefits and perks through co-branded media as well as invites to some of the most exclusive events in the world.



The deal is between Billionaires Row luxury Group and Mahvrick for three lists owned by Mahvrick. Best Dining List, Most Beautiful List and Most Powerful List will be co-branded and a strategic marketing plan around art, lifestyle, and events which is being developed around the list’s nominees. For instance, Most Beautiful List nominates 500 of the most beautiful women in the world over 12 calendar months. 2014 Taylor Swift was named the Most Beautiful Woman in the world by Most Beautiful List. The executives of the List has been known to identify new faces like Katheryn Winnick (Vikings) and Roxy Louw (South African Surfer) as well as established ones like Penelope Cruz.



On January 1, 2015 at Midnight Billionaires Row Champagne and Mahvrick will announce the 100 Most Beautiful Women in the world. On January 15th It will name the 50 Most Powerful Men and 50 Most Powerful Women in the world. On January 28th they will name the Best Dining List.

