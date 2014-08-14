Billionaires Row Presents 1st Annual Florida Hispanic Festival Charity Golf Outing with Special Guest Tito Puente, Jr. at Rio Pinar Country Club August 28th in Orlando, FL

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2014 --Billionaires Row is proud to join the Florida Hispanic Festival welcoming special guest Tito Puente, Jr .for a beautiful day of fun and fundraising to support the Florida Hispanic Festival Scholarship Fund. The Rio Pinar Country Club established in 1957 was the first course boasting one of the finest Golf courses in Central Florida.



“Billionaires Row is pleased to be working with the Florida Hispanic Festival, Inc. to build the community and bridge cultural differences by celebrating heritage and culture while investing in the community through charitable giving. We look forward to many more events and making this a major annual event in Orlando,” William Benson, Chairman (http://www.billionairesrow.com)



The Florida Hispanic Festival, Inc. has a mission to celebrate and embrace Hispanic culture, heritage and values in the community. The 1st Annual Golf Outing will kick off the activities for Hispanic Heritage month celebrations in Orlando followed by the Hispanic Festival and Parade in September.



“Billionaires Row will be instrumental and a long term partner in our endeavor to raise awareness and bring this beautiful culture to the world by joining people together. We expect to make this Annual Golf Outing a prominent event on the Amateur Golf circuit in the next few years,” Ralph Morales, Founder (http://www.flhf-inc.com).



Golfers, enthusiasts, sponsors and guests have a 7am Registration and8am Shotgun start. There will be a luncheon with Longest Drive, Closest to the pin and hole-in-one awards following the golfing.



1st ever Florida Hispanic Festival Annual Charity Golf fundraising event proceeds to benefit the Florida Hispanic Festival, Inc. (501c3) Scholarship Fund.



Registration and Sponsor information contact:

golf@billionairesrow.com

http://www.flhf-inc.com



