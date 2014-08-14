Billionaires Row Presents the 4th Annual African NAFCA Awards African Oscars at Legendary Saban Theatre Los Angeles September 13

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2014 --Attending Special NAFCA Award Honorees include Stars Sir Sidney Poitier, Louis Gossett Jr. (Lifetime Achievement Award in Cinema) and Isaiah Washington (Humanitarian Award). The NAFCA Special Honors were presented for the first time in 2011 to President Nelson Mandela. Recipients of this award in subsequent years include President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia, President Jonathan E. Goodluck and President Ellen J. Sirleaf.



Film Award Categories and Nominees include:







FOREIGN FILM CATEGORY

Best Foreign film Best Director in a Foreign Film

1. 12 Years A Slave 1. Steve McQueen-12 Years A Slave

2. Woman Thou Art Loosed 2. Neema Barnette–Woman Thou Art Loosed

3. Silent No More 3. Demetrius Navarro–Silent No More

4. The DSK Story 4. Damian Chapa –The DSK Story

5. Anything is Possible 5. Biyi Bandele-Half of a Yellow Sun

