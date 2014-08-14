Billionaires Row Presents the 4th Annual African NAFCA Awards African Oscars at Legendary Saban Theatre Los Angeles September 13

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2014 --Attending Special NAFCA Award Honorees include Stars Sir Sidney Poitier, Louis Gossett Jr. (Lifetime Achievement Award in Cinema) and Isaiah Washington (Humanitarian Award). The NAFCA Special Honors were presented for the first time in 2011 to President Nelson Mandela. Recipients of this award in subsequent years include President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia, President Jonathan E. Goodluck and President Ellen J. Sirleaf.
Film Award Categories and Nominees include:
FOREIGN FILM CATEGORY
Best Foreign film Best Director in a Foreign Film
1. 12 Years A Slave 1. Steve McQueen-12 Years A Slave
2. Woman Thou Art Loosed 2. Neema Barnette–Woman Thou Art Loosed
3. Silent No More 3. Demetrius Navarro–Silent No More
4. The DSK Story 4. Damian Chapa –The DSK Story
5. Anything is Possible 5. Biyi Bandele-Half of a Yellow Sun
The prestigious African NAFCA awards (The African Oscars) are highest awards of merit in African film designed to globally promote films, African Cinema and culture.
The Special NAFCA Honors are awarded to recognize outstanding individuals whose professional careers have been marked by extraordinary personal and professional accomplishments.
“The Human Spirit is boundless and we at Billionaires Row are honored to support NAFCA. We proudly join other sponsors Samsung, VOMOZ Communications, Cameroon and The Cameroon Ministry of Arts and Culture in celebrating this world wide recognition of great talent and humanity,” William Benson, Chairman (Award Recipient) (http://www.billionairesrow.com
The Star-studded evening known as the African NAFCA hosted by Lester Speight, Stella Damasus, Michael Adegoke and Jackie Christie will include 1900 guests from over 20 countries attending this star-studded diplomatic, prestigious awards ceremony.
“Billionaires Row and Samsung are expanding the African NAFCA brand, increasing the awareness of our common humanitarian values by combining our artistic, creative and cultural diversities in the world. Billionaires Row with the elite customer base and charitable/humanitarian philosophy is helping to join us all in the brotherhood of humanity”, Dr. Victor Olatoye the President of the African NAFCA commenting on William Benson and Billionaires Row.
Honored Dignitaries will include His Imperial Majesty Kabiyesi Alaiyeluwa Oba Okunade Sijuwade Olubuse II The Ooni of Ife (Special NAFCA Legend Award- Nigeria), Hon. First Lady Chantal Biya (Image & Humanitarian Awards-Chantal Biya Foundation-Cameroon) and Hon. Dr Folorunsho Alakija (Image &Humanitarian Awards-Rose of Sharon Award-Nigeria).
The 4th African NAFCA Awards will be held on September 13th, 2014 at the legendary Saban Theatre. Red Carpet opening from 5-6:45pm, African Oscars- NAFCA 2014 7 -9:30pm and a Celebrity Afterparty 9-2:30am
Film Award Nominees and Special Honor Recipients lists available upon request
