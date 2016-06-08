BillTag Is a QR Sticker Making Sure Users Never Lose Their Paper Receipts or Warranties

Vienna, Austria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2016 --BillTag, the innovative new solution that utilizes QR stickers to ensure that receipts, invoices, and warranties are always accessible, is live on Kickstarter raising funds to bring the project to life.



BillTag is a simple and safe solution that provides encrypted data storage right where and when users need it. Users simply need to stick a BillTag on the back or bottom of any device (TV, phone, etc.) download the free app, the store all the related documents right on the BillTag.



"Everybody knows the struggle. You purchase a new piece of tech or a device that comes with a warranty card or activation code and as soon as you need one of those things they seem to be conveniently missing," says founder and CEO Matthias Pajek, "BillTag helps you with exactly that. Simply stick a BillTag at the back or bottom of your device and store all documents on it!"



Each BillTag is unique - it is automatically activated and linked to user's account once they scan the QR Code with the BillTag App. This BillTag is now linked to the user's account and can only be read by them. After scanning, users can save up to 3 images of bills, documents, warranty-cards, and receipts, right on the BillTag. Each BillTag is designed to stay perfectly in place. They are durable as well as water, oil and UV resistant.



BillTags come in a pack of 10 individual QR-code stickers each pack, good for up to 10 different devices from laptops to cameras and TVs. The free BillTag app will be available for iOS and Android. All documents saved through BillTag are 100% encrypted and easily available to access where and when users need.



"Everyone is constantly losing and misplacing important a variety of items every single day," adds Pajek, "But it is especially depressing if you lose important stuff like documents, bills or warranty cards. We wanted to put an end to this."



BillTag is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/edelweisselectronics/1629094757



About Edelweiss Electronics

Edelweiss Electronics is a young Start-Up from Austria, a country in the middle of Europe. Its field of activity is the development of new and highly innovative consumer electronics goods.The team consists of two young people, who are thirsty for inventing stuff. Cool stuff. Stuff to make user's live easier - and maybe - the the world a better place!



For more information on Edelweiss Electronics please visit http://www.edelweisselectronics.at