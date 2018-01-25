Billy Joel Concert Tickets for Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City at GoodyTickets

Billy Joel Brings His Stadium Tour To Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium. Tickets Available at GoodyTickets.
Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2018 --Billy Joel will bring his 2018 Stadium tour to Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on September 21, 2018.
GoodyTickets sells Billy Joel Tickets in Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium.
Billy Joel announced his 2018 Stadium tour on Friday Jan. 19, 2018 beginning in the summer of 2018.
Billy Joel will be the first concert performed at Kauffman Stadium in 39 years. Royals Senior Vice-President of Business Operations, Kevin Uhlich, said in an article posted on Billy Joel's official website, "We are extremely excited to once again bring live music back to our venue, and we can't think of a better artist to do that than the 'Piano Man' himself, Billy Joel. This promises to be an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime concert."
Billy Joel is one of the most iconic names in the music industry. In 1971 he released his debut album, Cold Spring Harbor. Over the course of his career he has won five Grammy Awards including Album of the Year and Song of the Year. He has the sixth highest certified record sales in music with over 82 million certified album sales. In 1999 he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Fans can find Billy Joel tickets at GoodyTickets. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan 26. Fans can find tickets before then at GoodyTickets.
Billy Joel 2018 Tour Dates
2/9 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
2/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
3/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
4/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
5/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
6/2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
6/23 – Aviva Stadium @ Dublin, DN
7/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
7/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
8/10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
9/7 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
9/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
About GoodyTickets
GoodyTickets is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Rating of 4.8/5.
GoodyTickets is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
Media Contact:
Company Name: GoodyTickets
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: info@goodytickets
Website: GoodyTickets.com/Billy-Joel