BillyGrey Custom Clothiers Now Offers Style Consultations in the Atlanta Area

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2018 --Bespoke men's clothier, BillyGrey, is expanding from the St. Louis area into Atlanta, Georgia. Owner Bill Whitney brings his expertise and sense of style to the Atlanta area for the first time, offering relationship-based style consultations to men who want to express themselves confidently, whether in the workplace or in the club.



Bill Whitney established BillyGrey Custom Clothiers in 2007 with the goal of helping men discover their own personal style. When men feel great about the way they look, they find the self-assurance to perform at higher levels, projecting an aura of energy and success. It is Bill's mission to help men become the best version of themselves, and in the process, learn to showcase their individual greatness through clothing tailored to their preferred style.



Bill offers private style consultations in a client's home or office. Once Bill gets to know each client, he takes measurements and selects materials that will bring out that individual's best features. Bill brings decades of design and styling expertise to custom-tailor a wardrobe for the client. In addition to custom-designed wardrobes, Bill offers a shirt subscription, special gift packages, and regular style tips.



If you would like more information, of if you would like to schedule a style consultation, call Bill at 770-691-0087.



BillyGrey Custom Clothiers

1590 Bald Ridge Marina Rd Cumming GA 30041

Phone: 770-691-0087

Website: https://www.billygrey.com/