Binary Options Expert Philip Peralta Becomes the Featured Trader for February at AutoTradingBinary

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --AutoTradingBinary.com proudly announces the name of Philip Peralta as their featured trader for the month of February. This independent online trading destination is extremely popular amongst the beginners as well as experts in the field of binary options trading. Advanced tools, information, and guidance from AutoTradingBinary has resulted in automated trading profits for thousands of investors. Some of the world's leading binary options traders are now available at AutoTradingBinary, representing different types of investors and trading types.



Philip Peralta possesses a wealth of experience as a broker on the Canadian Securities Exchange. He joined AutoTradingBinary about four years ago and has already made a significant contribution. Philip's performance in the month of January 2016 was extraordinary with seventy-six successful binary trades out of a total of ninety-six. Starting the month with an investment of $10,000, his account balance reached $29,035 by the end of the month.



Philip's overall trade results for the first week of February have been outstanding, too. Out of a total of nine, only two were losing trades. His portfolio for this week only comprised of currency pair trades. With the trade size of $500, he managed the minimum and maximum payout of $850 and $925, respectively. As a result of his thorough market research, Philip was able to increase the account balance by 17% within the week.



Discussing Philip's trading qualities, the CEO of AutoTradingBinary Chris Bailey mentions; "Philip follows a high risk trading approach. In the month of January, all of his trades had a trade size of $500. He has performed really well over the years, as he used a number of strategies to tackle the market trends and produce favorable trading results. He strives to limit the losses by employing different tools on a timely basis."



Those investing in Philip's portfolio are currently entitled to receive five insured positions. Philip also aims to generate 50% ROI for all investors within the first fifteen days. This promotion, however, is available only for the first twenty clients.



Interested investors may visit http://www.autotradingbinary.com/blog/news-promotions/featured-trader-february-2016-philip-peralta/



About AutoTradingBinary.com

AutoTradingBinary.com is an independent site offering information to those interested in binary options and the numerous automated trading systems and managed accounts that are available to them.