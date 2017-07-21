Binca Imaging Brings New Vehicle Wraps in Miami and Hollywood FL

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2017 --Vehicle wrapping is gaining prominence in the growing competitive market, covering all or a part of the vehicle in an advertisement. It transforms a vehicle or a fleet into a rolling billboard for the business. The design is printed on the special vinyl adhesive, and the wrap is applied to the car or truck, transforming the look of the vehicle into an eye-catching piece of art. Binca Imaging is one such company that puts the message on the street fast and clear.



While discussing the probable benefits of vehicle wraps in Miami and Hollywood FL, the experts mentioned, 'the idea is to create an alluring design to arrest the attention of the audience. This is why the experts in Binca strive to create vehicle wraps with highest quality printing to ensure not just one's car remains safe, but one's company's reputation does too.'



Over the years, the use of vehicle wraps has become immensely popular. Its increasing popularity is because that the advertisements printed on the wraps can be easily noticed by the audience even in the remote corner of the interior. While in the urban belt audiences get automatically aware of a value of a specific product or service, in the rural section people can now learn about the same due to the advent of the innovative vehicle wraps.



To keep up with growing demand of the market, Binca Imaging is all set to create high quality, high-resolution car, truck and fleet graphics wraps, transforming one's vehicle into a head-turning piece of art.



The best part of using vehicle wraps is that it is a cost-effective way to reach a maximum number of audience in less time. According to Outdoor Association of America, more 95% of Americans are reached by media targeting vehicle drivers and passengers.



In addition to vehicle wraps, Binca Imaging also specializes in dye sublimation fabric printing, large format printing, wall graphics, direct to rigid substrates, trade show displays, and banners in Hollywood and Miami FL



About Binca

At Binca, they understand the importance of getting you your banners FAST, FAST, and FASTER. Their fully in-house process, from design through production and installation, means they guarantee an efficient combination of quality, price and FAST turnaround.