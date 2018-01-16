Bio Clean Provides Medical Waste Disposal in Seattle, Washington

Lake Stevens, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2018 --Bio Clean is a highly respected company that provides medical waste disposal in Seattle and nearby communities like Tacoma, Renton, and Redmond. They also provide the service to clients in the state capital of Olympia, Washington, which is about 60 miles from Seattle. This company was founded by Theresa Borst in 1998, and they have built their business over the years through the positive reputation that they have established.



It takes specialized training to provide waste disposal services, because these are biohazardous materials that must be handled with care. Fecal matter and urine are forms of medical waste that must be disposed of properly, because there are a number of different medical conditions that can be transmitted through human waste.



The same thing is true for blood, other bodily fluids, and human tissue. Hepatitis A, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, meningitis, rotavirus, human immunodeficiency virus, cytomegalovirus, and glandular fever are some of the diseases that can be spread through human waste, blood, and different types of bodily fluids.



Bio Clean has always been deeply committed to education, and it is ongoing, because things are constantly evolving within their industry. The list of certifications that they have on their website is very impressive. They are certified to work with blood-borne pathogens, and they are American Bio Recovery Association Certified on the supervisory level along with the technician level. These are a couple of their highly coveted certifications, but there are many more.



The company provides medical waste disposal services to hospitals, urgent care centers, physicians' practices, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, testing laboratories and clinics, and all other medical facilities. It should be noted that health care providers are not the only entities that generate medical waste. Tattoo and piercing shops also need medical waste disposal services, and Bio Clean can satisfy the needs of these businesses as well.



Plus, in addition to their Seattle-Tacoma medical waste disposal work, they offer sharps disposal services, so they provide turnkey solutions. Clients certainly get top-notch service when they engage Bio Clean, but their rates are surprisingly affordable, and this is why they are looked upon as the premier resource for medical waste disposal in Seattle, Washington.



