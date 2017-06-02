Bio Clean Takes Trauma Scene Cleanup to Another Level

Lake Stevens, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2017 --Bio Clean is a Western Washington trauma scene cleanup company that serves Bellingham, Olympia, Tacoma, and several additional communities. They have been setting the standard for trauma scene cleanup and other biohazard responses for right around two decades, so they have a level of experience that is hard to match. The company was founded on a commitment to provide sincere, empathetic services that is often rendered to people who are experiencing very trying times. This ethic continues to a be at the core of the Bio Clean mission, and clients who post reviews about the service they received consistently express their gratitude.



There is more to this type of work than meets the eye. It is not just a matter of rolling up your sleeves and getting out a few sponges and mops. Trauma scenes, like accident sites, crime scenes and the like, are often going to include a great deal of blood, and there can be other bodily fluids present. These substances can contain pathogens, so trauma scene cleanup crews deal with potentially hazardous substances. There can also be remnants of tear gas or other irritants present at the scene.



It takes special training to be able to remove blood and other dangerous substances from a trauma scene. The committed professionals at Bio Clean have the appropriate certifications, and the company is licensed, insured, and bonded. Perhaps most importantly, they are field-tested industry stalwarts who have a great deal of real life experience.



Another thing that really sets this company apart it is the fact that they know that they are a vital resource, and they take their place in the communities that they serve very seriously. No one can predict when a trauma scene cleanup will be necessary, and these situations are time sensitive. Bio Clean will respond to trauma scene cleanup calls whenever they come in, even if it is 2:00 a.m. on Christmas morning.



This is a company that has firmly established itself through hard work and a passion for helping others, and this is a model that many other enterprises would do well to emulate.



About Bio Clean

Bio Clean was established in 1998 as a trauma scene cleanup concern serving Tacoma, Bellingham, Olympia, and other Washington cities.