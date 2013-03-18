Bio Stocks Traders Are Looking For: (NYSE: OPK), (OTCQB: MDXG)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2013 --Phillip Frost, who is CEO & Chairman at Opko Health (NYSE:OPK), bought 37,100 shares at $6.96 per share for a total value of $258,313. The shares recently traded at $7.83.



Opko Health, Inc., a pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and proprietary technologies primarily in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It develops a range of solutions, including molecular diagnostics tests, point-of-care tests, and proprietary pharmaceuticals and vaccines to diagnose, treat, and prevent various conditions. The company is developing molecular diagnostics tests to identify molecules or immunobiomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease.



OPKO Health, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Miami, Florida.



MiMedx Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXG) announced that it will present at the CanaccordGenuity Musculoskeletal Conference in Chicago. Parker H. "Pete" Petit, Chairman and CEO, William C. Taylor, President and COO, and Michael J. Senken, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on March 19th at 3:20 p.m. CDT/4:20 p.m. EDT at the Westin Michigan Avenue.



MiMedx Group, Inc. operates as an integrated developer, manufacturer, and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and allografts processed from human amniotic membrane. Its biomaterial platform technologies include the device technologies HydroFix and CollaFix; and the tissue technologies AmnioFix and EpiFix. The company is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.



