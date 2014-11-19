BioCare Systems Releases 2nd Generation LumiWave Through Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2014 --BioCare Systems, Inc., an emerging medical technology company, announces a crowdfunding campaign to finance manufacture of their 2nd-generation product, LumiWave. Using patented LED technology, LumiWave is designed to be a standard piece of equipment in the medical kit of athletes, and is now accessible to all.



Used by USA Athletes in International Competition



The LumiWave has travelled the world supporting elite athletes at the Games in Vancouver, Beijing, London and Sochi. LumiWave is also treating everyday athletes from youths to weekend warriors, since light therapy is one of the few treatments that can be used on all ages. Now pain sufferers of all types - from Arthritis to back and neck pain, as well as tendonitis can feel pain relief in minutes.



“Every medicine kit should have a LumiWave,” said Sherry Fox, Founder of BioCare Systems. “Until now, consumers have had three choices; live with the pain, use drugs, or pay out for expensive clinical therapies.”



Technology Built on Nobel Prize Winning Research



Nitric Oxide (NO) release is the body’s natural response to injury and pain. The 1998 Nobel Prize was awarded to researchers who first discovered the role of NO in the body. The LumiWave, operating at specific wavelengths, is clinically proven to stimulate NO release in injured tissue, which increases blood flow and reduces pain. FDA deemed LumiWave effective and safe for use at home. Near infrared light therapy is expected to be the next big advancement in treating every day injury pain.



A $4,000 Professional Device for Under $300



The campaign allows BioCare to implement new production techniques to reduce costs, which will be passed directly to consumers. 1st-generation LumiWave’s were sold for $499-$799. Limited quantities will be offered for just $199.



For more information visit the Indiegogo Campaign at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/lumiwave-drug-free-pain-relief/x/8872397.



About BioCare Systems

BioCare Systems, Inc. is located south of Denver in Parker, Colorado. BioCare is continuing research to develop devices for Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI), depression and important applications for accelerated fracture healing, dental treatment, and other painful conditions.