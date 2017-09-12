BioCorRx Announces Beta Launch of Mobile Application for Opioid and Alcohol Substance Use Disorder

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2017 --BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of substance use disorders, today announced the completion and beta launch of its proprietary mobile application for use by licensed behavioral specialists and individuals in treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorders. The application is scheduled to be made available in the Apple App Store and Google Play September 21, 2017.



In April, the Company entered into an agreement with DynamiCare Health™, Inc. to develop a co-branded mobile application to support patients participating in medication-assisted treatment (MAT) programs for the treatment of alcohol or opioid use disorder and specifically receiving long-term naltrexone treatment.



The mobile application, DynamiCare Rewards™ with BioCorRx CBT, is designed to offer patients a self-guided (yet supervised by licensed professionals), interactive version of BioCorRx's proprietary, naltrexone specific, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) program. The CBT program, in its current form, has been in use since 2015 by addiction professionals across the country as part of the company's comprehensive BioCorRx® Recovery Program. The new platform will enable counselors and therapists to remotely monitor the progress of their patients as they complete the proprietary program modules. The BioCorRx CBT program consists of 35 modules developed by addiction experts with years of experience treating individuals receiving long term naltrexone therapy.



Brady Granier, President, CEO and Director stated, "We are excited to formally launch the beta version of the BioCorRx CBT app. With this new technology platform, we believe we can encourage individuals receiving any form of naltrexone to remain in treatment longer, thereby predictably achieving better outcomes."



Mr. Granier continued, "We plan to offer our mobile application to independent doctors, as well as local, state, and federal government entities that are currently offering sustained release naltrexone programs, in order to increase patient compliance. In fact, the app has already gained significant interest from state and federal entities. The 21st Century Cures Act funding has been, and continues to be deployed, to many states to combat the opioid crisis. We are reaching out to several states to offer our services and we believe this app is a great value proposition. We look forward to seeing our CBT modules become interactive to better serve our partners, while creating potential new monetization opportunities here and abroad. The use of naltrexone in many forms is becoming more widespread worldwide and we see a huge need for a tool such as this to service this growing industry."



"We plan to use this app as a low-cost entrée into additional practices and government programs, regardless of what naltrexone product is being used, since this app was designed for any sustained release naltrexone such as Vivitrol and naltrexone implants. These potential app users can then be made aware of our other program options, some of which do not include the use of a naltrexone implant. We also expect that the app will evolve over time to offer more features and perhaps expand to a wider user base. DynamiCare Health's platform offers many more features that we plan to integrate in the future and will continue to evolve over time."



Eric Gastfriend, CEO of DynamiCare Health, commented, "We believe that technology can play a crucial role in supporting recovery from addiction. We are excited to be at the forefront of innovation in the addiction industry with BioCorRx. By translating evidence-based methodologies into a program that combines medication, technology, and counseling, we believe can have a huge impact in tracking and improving outcomes."



About DynamiCare Health

DynamiCare Health, Inc. is a Boston-based tech startup building a mobile platform to monitor and reward addiction recovery. DynamiCare Rewards™, the company's first product, is a set of tools for providers and patients who want to focus and sustain their sobriety efforts by using state-of-the-art behavioral rewards. The use of incentives in addiction treatment, known as Contingency Management, is recommended by the U.S. Surgeon General, the American Society of Addiction Medicine, and the National Institutes of Health. The company was founded in May 2016 by David R. Gastfriend MD, a leading expert in addiction psychiatry, and his son Eric Gastfriend, former General Manager of the venture-backed cloud gaming startup Happy Cloud and a Harvard Business School MBA.



About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a one-on-one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing injectable and implantable naltrexone products for potential future regulatory approval.



