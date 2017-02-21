BioCorRx Announces the Appointment of Dr. Balbir S. Brar as VP of Drug Development

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2017 --BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced that Dr. Balbir S. Brar has been appointed VP of Drug Development for the BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals subsidiary. Previously, Dr. Brar served as lead drug development study design consultant for the BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals subsidiary.



Dr. Brar has over 25 years of experience in drug and device development, including worldwide regulatory submissions for over 50 INDs, 510(k)s and 505(b)(2)s, as well as approval of 8 NDAs for drugs currently on the market. Dr. Brar's experience includes working with major pharmaceutical companies such as Lederle/Wyeth, where he was instrumental in the development of Azmacort for asthma, as well as topical Aristocort. At GlaxoSmithKline, as Director of Drug Safety, Dr. Brar participated in the development of Tazarotene. At Allergan, as VP of Drug Safety, he made major contributions towards the development, regulatory submission, and approval of Botox, Alphagan, Lumigan, Restasis, Ofloxacin, Azelex, and Avage.



For the past 10 years Dr. Brar has played a leadership role for several early stage biotechnology companies in the fields of nephropathy, oncology, ophthalmology, dermatology, pain, and cardiology. During this time, Dr. Brar variously served on the Board of Directors, and acted as President, EVP R&D, and Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Brar has a Ph.D. in Toxicology/Pathology from Rutgers University and D.V.M. from a university in India with finance training from Harvard Business School.



Brady Granier, President, CEO and Director, stated, "In the short time since joining our organization, Dr. Brar's contributions have been quite significant and I am very pleased to announce his new role as VP of Drug Development. It speaks to how much our team has accomplished over the last year that a small company like ours was able to attract an expert of this caliber. We believe Dr. Brar's hiring adds tremendous value and validation to what we have been developing. Dr. Brar brings extensive experience and relationships that we believe will help to accelerate the development and regulatory pathway for our current formulations, as well as potentially future ones. Our plan is to seek 505(b)(2) 'fast-track' approval for one of our products, and we look forward to providing additional updates in the near future."



Dr. Brar, VP of Drug Development, commented, "I am very excited to join the team at BioCorRx in a more formal role. Over the last several months that I have worked closely with the team at BioCorRx, I have witnessed their dedication and expert knowledge in the field of addiction treatment. I believe there is significant potential for BioCorRx's products, which address a multi-billion dollar, underserved market with few viable options for patients, to be a real game changer in the field of addiction treatment. For this reason, I have decided to dedicate more time than previously anticipated and I'm grateful for the opportunity to help with their mission."



About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a one-on-one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology (BICX101) through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The company plans to seek FDA approval for BICX101 and/or its naltrexone implant product(s).



For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.



