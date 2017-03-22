BioCorRx Announces Upgrade to the OTCQB

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2017 --BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been approved for quotation on the OTCQB®, and will continue to trade under the symbol BICX. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the company on http://www.otcmarkets.com.



Brady Granier, CEO, President, and Director stated, "We are pleased to have been accepted for quotation on the OTCQB, which reinforces our commitment to the highest levels of transparency and corporate governance."



About OTCQB®

The OTCQB® Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., requires companies to remain current and compliant in their reporting, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide improved investor confidence through verified information, as well as greater information availability, and transparent prices for investors with Real Time Level 2 quotes.



About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a one-on-one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology (BICX101) through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The company plans to seek FDA approval for BICX101 and/or its naltrexone implant product (s).



For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.



