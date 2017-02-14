BioCorRx (BICX) Update: FDA Results Imminent

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2017 --JGR Capital Partners, a leading equity research and digital investor relations firm, has announced it has released an update on BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX).



BioCorRx working with Innovative Science Solutions for regulatory matters



BioCorRx Inc. announced on January 12th 2017, that it would be working with Innovative Science Solutions to assist the company with regulatory matters for the release of its Naltrexone injectable product BIXC101 and one or more other naltrexone formularies. BICX101 is currently in preclinical development under BioCorRx's pharmaceutical subsidiary, in partnership with TheraKine. The founder of ISS and Head of Clinical and Regulatory Support, Dr. Steven M. Weisman, will play an important role in assisting the company with FDA 505(b)(2) regulatory submissions. Rather than taking a longer route to approval using the traditional New Drug Applications process by the FDA, the Company will use the abbreviated 505(b)(2), which will cut down time and the cost in marketing efforts. Dr. Weisman has managed all aspects of the FDA advisory committee process for many large pharmaceutical companies over the world with over 20 years of expertise in pharmacology, toxicology and product development.



Covance preclinical results imminent



Another operational development that is of importance for BioCorRx is the results of the Covance preclinical-study that started on December 22, 2016 and is expected to be completed within the next few weeks. BioCorRx is planning to request a pre-IND meeting with the FDA within the next few weeks.



Positive developments with Alpine Creek Capital



BioCorRx is also in talks with private equity firm Alpine Creek Capital to restructure its current $2.5 million investment from a derivative instrument into shares which will greatly improve the company's capital structure. Alpine Creek Capital is also in talks to invest an additional $2.5 Million, for a total of $5 million in invested capital.



Drug Free Anaheim is great initiative for company



BioCorRx, Inc. and Anaheim Mayor, Tom Tait, have struck up a partnership to assist in the city's new program called "Drug Free Anaheim," which will help drug addicts receive the rehabilitation services that they need instead of taking measures to prosecute and incarcerate them. The program encourages chronic drug users to walk into a police station in Anaheim, CA and ask for help - in which case they will be taken to a rehabilitation center.



The full transcript of the Mayor's address can be found at http://anaheim.net/367/state-ofthe-city



About BioCorRx Inc

BioCorRx is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to substance abuse. The BioCorRx Recovery Program is a non-addictive medication-assisted program consisting of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers non-addictive medication Naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce cravings for opioids and alcohol. The second component developed by the company is a one-on-one proprietary counseling program specifically tailored for treating alcoholism and substance abuse disorders.



About JGR Capital Partners

JGR Capital Partners is an international equity research and digital investor relations firm that focuses on companies under $2 billion in market capitalization. The firm is headquartered in New York City, with affiliate offices in Los Angeles, Sao Paulo, and Shanghai. Our team of experienced analysts form investment theses based on company and sector expertise, with a strict focus on fundamentals and valuation.



