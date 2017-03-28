BioCorRx CEO Brady Granier Appears on Fox Business Network

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2017 --BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced that Brady Granier, BioCorRx CEO, President, and Director, appeared as a guest on Fox Business Network's Mornings with Maria, this morning to discuss the nation's opioid epidemic and the use of naltrexone for treatment.



"Mornings with Maria" features anchor Maria Bartiromo alongside a roundtable of rotating industry titans and economic experts discussing the major news and themes driving the business day and the market moves.



You can view the segment here: http://video.foxbusiness.com/v/5375919263001/?#sp=show-clips



About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a one-on-one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology (BICX101) through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The company plans to seek FDA approval for BICX101 and/or its naltrexone implant product(s).



For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.



BioCorRx Inc.

investors@BioCorRx.com

714-462-4880



Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020 x304

bicx@crescendo-ir.com



Source: Uptick Newswire