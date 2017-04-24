BioCorRx Collaborating with DynamiCare Health to Develop Mobile Application for Patients with Opioid and Alcohol Addiction

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2017 --BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of substance use disorders, today announced it entered into an agreement with DynamiCare Health™, Inc. to develop a co-branded mobile application to support patients engaged in counseling for the treatment of alcoholism or opioid addiction and receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. DynamiCare Health is focused on building evidence-based tools that motivate people to live healthy lives.



The mobile application, DynamiCare Rewards™ with BioCorRx CBT, is being designed to offer patients a self-guided, interactive version of BioCorRx's proprietary, naltrexone specific, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) program. The CBT program, in its current form, has been in use since 2015 by addiction counselors across the country as part of the company's comprehensive BioCorRx® Recovery Program. The platform will enable counselors to remotely monitor the progress of their patients as they complete the program modules. The BioCorRx program consists of 35 modules developed by addiction experts with years of experience counseling individuals receiving long term naltrexone therapy. DynamiCare Health will service the backend data provided by BioCorRx and provide a rewards system and reminder system to keep patients engaged in counseling.



Brady Granier, President, CEO and Director stated, "The agreement with DynamiCare Health marks an important step to advance our addiction recovery program virtually anywhere. We are proud of the results that independent treatment providers and their patients have been experiencing with our naltrexone specific, medication assisted treatment (MAT) program over the last few years. We look forward to collaborating with the founders of DynamiCare Health, David R. Gastfriend, MD and Eric Gastfriend, MBA, who bring extensive experience in the addiction market and mobile technologies, respectively. With this new technology platform, we believe that we can elevate our program to a new level to better serve our domestic partners and their patients, while creating potential new opportunities abroad. We look forward to seeing our counseling modules become tangible, interactive, and engaging via a mobile application. The development has already begun and we hope to receive the first version for testing this Summer."



Eric Gastfriend, co-founder of DynamiCare Health, commented, "We look forward to working closely with BioCorRx to develop a first-in-kind mobile application intended to support substance abuse treatment, creating a scalable tool that can improve outcomes and effectively measure results. We believe this revolutionary telemedicine drug recovery program has the potential to broadly transform the treatment of alcoholism and opioid addiction by combining cutting-edge medicine, behavioral science, and mobile technology."



About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a one-on-one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology (BICX101) through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The company plans to seek FDA approval for BICX101 and/or its naltrexone implant product(s).



For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.



About DynamiCare Health

DynamiCare Health, Inc. is a Boston-based tech startup building a mobile platform to assist healthcare providers and patients with addiction recovery. DynamiCare Rewards™, the company's first product, is a set of tools for patients who want to focus and sustain their sobriety efforts by using state-of-the-art behavioral rewards. Based on the psychological model of operant conditioning, the use of incentives in addiction treatment, Contingency Management, is recommended by the U.S. Surgeon General, the American Society of Addiction Medicine, and the National Institutes of Health. The company was founded in May 2016 by David R. Gastfriend MD, a leading expert in addiction psychiatry, and his son Eric Gastfriend, former General Manager of the venture-backed cloud gaming startup Happy Cloud and a Harvard Business School MBA.



Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.



BioCorRx Inc.

investors@BioCorRx.com

714-462-4880



Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

BICX@crescendo-ir.com

212-671-1020 x304



SOURCE: Uptick Newswire