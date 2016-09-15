BioCorRx Inc. Announces Update from First Joint Steering Committee Meeting for Injectable Naltrexone Product

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2016 --BioCorRx Inc. (OTCPink:BICX) (the "Company"), developer of the BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, announced today the update from the first joint steering committee (JSC) meeting in regards to the the injectable naltrexone product the Company is developing in partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The Company previously announced its agreement with TheraKine for exclusive worldwide rights, licenses and sublicensing to patented and patent pending TheraKine technology for sustained release naltrexone delivery, as well as the assembling of an expert team to lead the JSC.



The goal of the development is to deliver therapeutic levels of naltrexone for at least 30 days subcutaneously and/or for a few months intramuscularly in substantially less volume than other products on the market. This is based on TheraKine's proprietary system for injectable formulations, which uses only GRAS excipients and is free of all polymers. We believe low volume and injectability with 25 gauge needles offer significant advantages over the current available products, and injection site reactions are expected to be rare due to the inherent safety profile of the excipients. Naltrexone's excellent safety profile, in combination with an improved formulation that would allow for presumably less painful monthly subcutaneous injections, would offer a new option to those seeking help with their addiction to alcohol or opioids.



During the first JSC meeting, TheraKine presented in-vitro testing data that suggests that the formula in its current state of development can support four to six weeks of sustained steady-state release in an injectable volume of less than 2 milliliters. According to Dr. Andreas Voigt, "we expect to get the volume down to 1.5 or even 1.3 milliliters with some more work in the lab." The team expects to begin pivotal animal studies before the end of the year to validate the formula further.



"These preliminary results from TheraKine as very exciting," said Brady Granier, CEO of BioCorRx. "The prospect of being able to deliver 30 days or more of therapeutic naltrexone in such a small volume subcutaneously could be a game changer for those opting for naltrexone treatment. Delivery in this form could make it less invasive and less painful, which is not only great for those seeking treatment, but also for practitioners who may find this form much easier to administer. The medical community knows that naltrexone can be very effective when taken. Lack of compliance has been one of the main problems, so anything we can do to increase compliance should help save more lives."



About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCPINK:BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a one-on-one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D division which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology though a partnership with TheraKine Ltd.



For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.



Contact:

BioCorRx Inc.

investors@BioCorRx.com

714-462-4880



Investor Relations:

MZ North America

Mike Cole

Vice President

Main: 949-259-4988

mike.cole@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us



Source: Uptick Newswire