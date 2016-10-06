BioCorRx Inc. to Host Corporate Update Webinar on Wednesday, October 12th at 2:00 P.M. Eastern Time

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2016 --BioCorRx Inc. (OTCPINK:BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, announced today it will host a virtual webinar at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time (11:00 a.m. Pacific time) on Wednesday, October 12, 2016.



Management will be presenting an overview of the business model, growth initiatives and key milestones. The call will be accompanied by a presentation which can be accessed via the webcast link below.



Brady Granier, President, CEO and Director, and Lourdes Felix, CFO, COO and Director, will host the call followed by a question and answer session.



Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern time (11:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Dial-in: 888-277-7138

Toll/International Dial-in: 913-312-0971

Webcast: www.public.viavid.com/index.php?id=121412



A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through December 12, 2016, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering Replay Pin Number: 8089092.



The webcast will be available for replay for 60 days at www.public.viavid.com/index.php?id=121412 and on the investor relations section of the company's website at www.BioCorRx.com.



About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCPINK:BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a one-on-one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D division which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd.



For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.



BioCorRx Inc.

investors@BioCorRx.com

714-462-4880



Investor Relations:

MZ North America

Mike Cole

Vice President

Main: 949-259-4988

mike.cole@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us



