BioCorRx Partners with the Virtual Reality Medical Center and Physicians at Scripps Memorial Hospital for Naltrexone Implant Study, Grant Assistance and Strategic Partner

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2017 --BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced that it has partnered with the Virtual Reality Medical Center (VRMC), led by Drs. Mark and Brenda Wiederhold, as well asDr. Joseph Shurman, co-director of the Pain and Palliative Care Committee at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, California to conduct a study on the BioCorRx Recovery Program and the Company's long lasting naltrexone implant.



VRMC plans to conduct studies at its office in the Scripps Memorial Hospital Campus where they have access to the expertise and experience of the Scripps physicians and community. Drs. Mark and Brenda Wiederhold will be working closely with Dr. Joseph Shurman. VRMC has extensive experience in establishing Institutional Review Boards (IRB) and preparation of Investigational New Drug (IND) applications with the FDA, which it will bring to its partnership withBioCorRx. Additionally, VRMC has over 30 years of experience in applying for and securing government grants and contracts. VRMC plans to seek additional grant funding from the National Institutes of Health to support further clinical research related to BioCorRx's naltrexone implant and recovery program.



VRMC brings over 20 years of experience in the use of advanced technologies, such as Virtual Reality (VR), tele-behavioral health and real-time biosensor data analysis using artificial intelligence. VRMC has been effectively treating patients in its clinics and providing comprehensive VR training and treatment programs to the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the Veterans Administration, NATO and European Commission. VRMC is a leader in providing the tools for patient assessment and treatment both in the clinic and is actively transitioning healthcare to both mobile devices and the home setting.



Brady Granier, President, CEO and Director, stated, "We are honored to be working with such highly respected doctors at Scripps Memorial Hospital, a premier medical facility. They will be helping us set up and conduct the study on our naltrexone implant and recovery program for alcohol and opioid addictions with the goal of validating the program's effectiveness to the broader medical community. We believe that by conducting this study, we will gain even more third-party support for our program which has already helped countless individuals over the years. Not only can this study be helpful for educating practitioners, but it may also help lay the foundation for broader national awareness and reimbursement. They will also be assisting us with grant submissions, which could support future research on our naltrexone products. Dr Shurman is also a valuable addition to our team. Not only is he going to assist Drs. Mark and Brenda Wiederhold with the studies, but he will provide key introductions to potential strategic partners and healthcare professionals in the pain management and addiction fields."



Dr. Brenda K Wiederhold, President of the Virtual Reality Medical Center & Medical Staff, Scripps Memorial Hospital,stated, "We are pleased to work with BioCorRx in developing strategies to combat an issue that has become a national priority."



Dr. Mark D. Wiederhold, M.D., Ph.D, CEO of VRMC, commented "The ability to strategically combine both pharmacological and technical interventions is clearly the future to successfully addressing the crisis in opioid addiction."



About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a proprietary counseling program (plus peer support program) specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology (BICX101) through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The Company plans to seek FDA approval for BICX101 and/or its naltrexone implant product(s).



For more information on BICX, visit http://www.BioCorRx.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.



BioCorRx Inc.

investors@BioCorRx.com

714-462-4880



Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020 x304

bicx@crescendo-ir.com



SOURCE: Uptick Newswire