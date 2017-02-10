BioCorRx Provides Business Update Webcast

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2017 --BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today provided a business update via webcast that is available on the News & Media section of the Company's website: www.BioCorRx.com. The presentation includes an overview of the market, the Company's pharmaceutical pipeline, its regulatory and clinical strategy, and an update on the roll-out of the Company's BioCorRx® Recovery Program.



Brady Granier, President, CEO and Director, stated, "We are pleased to provide this webcast presentation highlighting the significant progress we believe we have made over the past year, advancing our pharmaceutical pipeline and pre-clinical activities, as well as our medication-assisted treatment program. Through a multi-pronged approach, we directly address a multi-billion-dollar, underserved addiction market with few viable options for patients. In particular, our sustained-release naltrexone formulas can reduce or eliminate cravings for alcohol and opioids as well as block dangerous effects of opioid use such as overdose. BICX101 is being designed to have a number of advantages over the current approved product on the market, as it is expected to be less painful when administered, which could result in better patient compliance."



"We currently have pre-clinical studies underway, including a study we initiated in December 2016 to select our lead formula(s). Upon selection of a lead formula, we plan to request a meeting with the FDA. By utilizing the 505(b)(2) 'fast-track' regulatory pathway, we believe we can rapidly and cost effectively bring our products to market."



"Meanwhile, our BioCorRx Recovery Program has successfully been used to treat numerous patients. We have developed what we believe is a high-margin and highly scalable business model, whereby providers are incentivized by their ability to offer the program at attractive pricing, while still providing value to their patients at a cost that is typically half that of the average 30-day residential rehab stay. Overall, we are extremely confident in the outlook for the business, and look forward to providing additional updates in the near future."



About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a one-on-one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology (BICX101) through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The company plans to seek FDA approval for BICX101 and/or its naltrexone implant product(s).



For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.



