BioCorRx Provides Preclinical Study Update on BICX101 Development

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2017 --BioCorRx Inc. (OTC:BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today provided an update on the preclinical development of BICX101, a new sustained release injectable naltrexone product for the treatment of substance abuse addiction, via a webcast that is available on the News & Media section ("Presentation" subpage) of the Company's website: www.BioCorRx.com.



Brady Granier, President, CEO and Director, stated, "We're very excited about the preclinical studies thus far." He further stated that the company anticipates submitting a request for a Pre-IND meeting with the FDA sometime in the middle of March with the actual meeting anticipated to take place within 60 days from that request.



Dr. Balbir S. Brar, VP of Drug Development, commented, "We have screened a number of formulations that were produced by TheraKine and these formulations were tested in two phases of preclinical studies." He added, "We have selected a lead formulation which is very promising and will be tested in a number of variations in additional studies to be started very shortly. So far, the results are consistent with our goals." Brar also mentioned that the company hopes to complete the preclinical studies in 5 to 6 weeks and gain clearance for a 505(b)(2) 'fast-track' regulatory pathway which can shorten or even eliminate phases of the approval process. Dr. Brar provided a more detailed update on the Company's preclinical and regulatory activities in the webcast.



Dr. David Gastfriend, Medical Consultant to BioCorRx stated, "There is a market that has emerged. It is being developed and this desire to use injectable naltrexone has become established throughout the country. An improved formulation is a valuable addition to the medical armamentarium." In the webcast, Dr. Gastfriend discusses a number of additional anticipated benefits of BICX101 over the current approved products on the market.



About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTC:BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a one-on-one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology (BICX101) through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The company plans to seek FDA approval for BICX101 and/or its naltrexone implant product (s).



For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.



