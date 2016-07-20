BioCorRx Retains MZ Group as Investor Relations Advisor

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2016 --BioCorRx Inc. (OTC:BICX) (the "Company"), developer of the BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program used in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addiction, announced today the Company has retained MZ Group as its investor relations advisor.



MZ will assist BioCorRx with communicating its corporate and financial developments to shareholders and investors, while establishing a strong public brand, expanding market coverage, and seeking to diversify the Company's investor base. Mike Cole, Senior Vice President for MZ North America, will be the Company's primary investor contact going forward and he and the MZ Group team will be advising the Company in all facets of corporate and financial communications.



"We chose to partner with MZ Group to expand and strengthen our investor relations efforts," said Brady Granier, CEO of BioCorRx. "We are accelerating our growth strategy to offer both our highly effective, proprietary program that is built around the use of the FDA-approved medication, naltrexone, while furthering our R&D initiatives to both expand and enhance our product offerings in the evolving market for addiction treatment. MZ Group provides the reach and established track record we need to develop relationships with a broad spectrum of investors who understand the potential of our implant delivery technology and treatment program."



"BioCorRx has developed a unique addiction treatment model that leverages a proprietary naltrexone based implant coupled with a treatment program to assist facilities across the country in helping addicts prepare for life without substance abuse," said Matt Hayden, Chairman of MZ Group North America. "After being surgically implanted by a medical professional, the naltrexone implant can significantly reduce cravings for alcohol or opioids for several months in some patients, depending on individual metabolism rates. By staying off alcohol and drugs, a person can get their mind clear and respond much better to counseling and rehabilitation as they get their life back on track. With a growing number of Americans seeking help in the $35 billion annual addiction treatment market, we believe BioCorRx offers a compelling solution and value proposition to its investors. We believe the Company's pursuit of FDA approval for its naltrexone-based implant also creates a path toward further market acceptance and penetration."



About BioCorRx Inc.

BioCorRx Inc. (OTC: BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a one on one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment.



For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.



About MZ Group

MZ, founded in 1999, combines capital markets intelligence, global investor targeting, IR technology, corporate governance, media and corporate communication and IR consulting, providing comprehensive programs that successfully build and manage shareholder value. With a team of highly experienced senior professionals and an integrated service portfolio, MZ ensures that companies are provided with the right tools and strategies to interact effectively with the investment community and the media, successfully conveying the investment message. MZ's market intelligence, advisory and tactical support activities for investor relations and corporate communications programs are underpinned by a comprehensive IT infrastructure, allowing companies to rapidly achieve global standards of best practices.



For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us



