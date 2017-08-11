BioCorRx Schedules Second Quarter 2017 Business Update & Earnings Conference Call

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2017 --BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 15th at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, as well as the Company's corporate progress and other meaningful developments. If investors have any questions that they would like to pose to management please email BICX@crescendo-ir.com before the conference call.



The call will be available on the Company's website at www.BioCorRx.com, or by calling 888-567-1603 for U.S. callers or 862-255-5347 for international callers.



A webcast will also be archived on the Company's website and a teleconference replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through midnight August 29, 2017, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 19930.



About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a proprietary counseling program (plus peer support program) specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology (BICX101) through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The company plans to seek FDA approval for BICX101 and/or its naltrexone implant product(s).



For more information on BICX, visit http://www.BioCorRx.com.



BioCorRx Inc.

investors@BioCorRx.com

714-462-4880



Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020 x304

bicx@crescendo-ir.com



Source: Uptick Newswire