BioCorRx to Collaborate with the City of Anaheim to Treat Opioid and Alcohol Addiction

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2017 --BioCorRx Inc. (OTC PINK: BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced it will assist the city of Anaheim, California, in treating residents with opioid and alcohol addiction. The collaboration was discussed by Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait during his seventh State of the City address on February 7th in Anaheim.



BioCorRx will offer its BioCorRx® Recovery Program to residents of Anaheim suffering from alcohol and opioid addiction as an expansion of the Drug Free Anaheim Program unveiled in 2016's State of the City address aimed at encouraging chronic drug users to seek assistance. Under the Drug Free Anaheim Program, addicts are offered the opportunity, through local police stations in Anaheim, Orange County's most populous city, to request help in exchange for free treatment.



The BioCorRx® Recovery Program includes an implant compounded per patient use using the medication, naltrexone, combined with a structured, proprietary counseling program and peer support for a year. These specifically formulated, biodegradable pellets are typically inserted beneath the skin in the lower abdominal area. Naltrexone is a non-addictive opioid antagonist used for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence. It can reduce or eliminate cravings for alcohol and opioids as well as block dangerous effects of opioid use such as overdose as commonly seen in heroin use.



Brady Granier, President, CEO and Director stated, "We are very honored to join the Drug Free Anaheim Program to help solve the very important drug and alcohol addiction problem afflicting not just the city of Anaheim, but municipalities across the country. We are confident in the success of our medication-assisted treatment program, which combines peer support and counseling modules with the naltrexone implant. The effectiveness of our program has been demonstrated time and again over the last several years, with better compliance than traditional alternatives and unprecedented results."



Mr. Granier continued, "We are very happy with our move last year to Anaheim and pleased to see Mayor Tait tackling this problem with this initiative. We look forward to many years of partnership with Anaheim and encourage other local businesses to participate in this program, as well as other programs being started by Mayor Tait. He is truly sincere about his desire to help people and make Anaheim an example for other cities to follow. We appreciate the opportunity to work with him, his staff, and the police department"



Tom Tait, Mayor of Anaheim, commented in his state of the city address, "One of the great, new businesses in Anaheim, BioCorRx Inc., will assist us by enrolling several residents addicted to alcohol or opioids into their amazing new drug treatment program. The program uses an implant that can block cravings and prevent relapse, coupled with counseling and peer support for a year." He further stated "We're making progress with these cutting-edge programs and partnerships. The full transcript of his address which include many other great city programs can be found at http://anaheim.net/367/State-of-the-City.



About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTC PINK: BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a one-on-one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology (BICX101) through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The company plans to seek FDA approval for BICX101. For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.



BioCorRx Inc.

investors@BioCorRx.com

714-462-4880



Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

BICX@crescendo-ir.com

212-671-1020 x304



Source: Uptick Newswire