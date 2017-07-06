BioCorRx to Exhibit at ASAM Conference in Dallas, Texas

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2017 --BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced that the Company will have a Tabletop Exhibit at the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) Review Course in Addiction Medicine in Dallas, Texas on July 27-29th. ASAM is the leading addiction medicine professional society in the U.S. representing over 4,300 physicians, clinicians and professionals with a focus on addiction and its treatment.



The ASAM Addiction Medicine conference is widely recognized as the essential primer for physicians and other healthcare professionals who are preparing for a career in addiction medicine, as well as for primary care providers who wish to increase their skills in identifying and managing patients whose medical problems are caused or exacerbated by substance use disorders.



Brady Granier, CEO, President, and Director, stated, "We are looking forward to attending this particular ASAM conference later this month. There are expected to be nearly 1,000 physicians and healthcare professionals in attendance, including primary care providers, looking for new and innovative ways to help their patients suffering from substance use disorder. More and more primary care physicians are entering the field of addiction medicine and seeking their board certification to help combat the epidemic. They are ideally suited for our BioCorRx® Recovery Program as it better enables these particular medical professionals to treat patients in their office with medications like naltrexone, while also offering them outpatient behavioral therapy via our turnkey program. It's a very synergistic match for us."



About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a proprietary counseling program (plus peer support program) specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology (BICX101) through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The Company plans to seek FDA approval for BICX101 and/or its naltrexone implant product(s). For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

BioCorRx Inc.

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

