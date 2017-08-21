BioCorRx to Exhibit at CASAM Conference in San Francisco, California

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2017 --BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced that the Company will have an Exhibit at the California American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) Review Course in Addiction Medicine in San Francisco, California on August 24-27th.



The California Society of Addiction Medicine's Addiction Medicine Review Course is the largest gathering of addiction medicine physicians in the Western U.S. More than 800 physician attendees are expected to attend, from a variety of practice settings.



Brady Granier, CEO, President, and Director, stated, "We are looking forward to attending the CSAM conference this week. In addition to the top addiction specialists, many of the attendees will be primary care physicians who want to integrate addiction treatment in their practices. This conference is a great opportunity to showcase our BioCorRx® Recovery Program, which enables medical professionals to treat patients in their office with medications like naltrexone, while also offering them outpatient behavioral therapy via our turnkey program. We feel that primary care physicians will play a major role in combating the opioid epidemic in the near future and it is important for them to have the right tools available, like the BioCorRx Recovery Program, to help their patients who suffer from substance use disorder."



About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a proprietary counseling program (plus peer support program) specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology (BICX101) through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The Company plans to seek FDA approval for BICX101 and/or its naltrexone implant product(s).



For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.



Source: Uptick Newswire