BioCorRx to Host Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting, Support Drug Free Anaheim Initiative in the City of Anaheim

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2017 --BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced it will host its grand opening ribbon cutting on Monday, June 5, at the Company's new corporate office in Anaheim, California. As previously announced this year, the Company is offering treatment services as part of the city's Drug Free Anaheim initiative. Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait will be in attendance at the event.



BioCorRx is offering its BioCorRx® Recovery Program to Anaheim residents suffering from alcohol and opioid addiction as part of Drug Free Anaheim, an initiative launched earlier this year that encourages those suffering from substance use disorder to seek assistance. Under Drug Free Anaheim, those struggling with addiction can ask for help from the Anaheim Police Department and its nonprofit partner without fear of prosecution. More on the program, including full details and eligibility information, can be found at Anaheim.net/drugfree.



The BioCorRx® Recovery Program includes a naltrexone implant produced per patient use, combined with a structured, proprietary counseling program and peer support for a year. These specifically formulated, biodegradable pellets are typically inserted beneath the skin in the lower abdominal area. Naltrexone is a non-addictive opioid antagonist used for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence. It can reduce or eliminate cravings for alcohol and opioids as well as block dangerous effects of opioid use such as overdose, as commonly seen in heroin use. The implant provides a window of opportunity for one to get through the counseling and support portion of the program which is important for long term sobriety



"We know we cannot arrest our way out of drug problems facing our community," Mayor Tom Tait said. "There is a place for law enforcement, and a place for compassion. We need to look at alternatives to the criminal justice system as well as advances in treatment. We welcome BioCorRx to Anaheim and thank the Company for its interest in helping those struggling with addiction."



Brady Granier, President, CEO and Director stated, "We moved to Anaheim less than a year ago and appreciate the support that we have received thus far from the city. We believe our treatment program will help local residents who want help by taking part in this wonderful city initiative. We hope that this collaboration shines a light on solutions available today across the U.S. that really work to combat this crisis. We also want to thank the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce for its assistance with this event."



BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a proprietary counseling program (plus peer support program) specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology (BICX101) through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The Company plans to seek FDA approval for BICX101 and/or its naltrexone implant product(s).



