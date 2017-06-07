BioCorRx to Present at the 2017 Marcum Microcap Conference

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2017 --BioCorRx Inc., (OTCMKTS:BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced that it will be presenting at the 2017 Marcum MicroCap Conference on Thursday, June 15th at 3:30 PM EST. Brady Granier, President, CEO and Director and Lourdes Felix, CFO and COO of BioCorRx, will be presenting and meeting with investors.



The Marcum MicroCap Conference (www.marcummicrocap.com) is a nationally recognized forum for publicly traded companies with less than $500 million in market capitalization to network with fund managers and high net worth investors who focus on small cap equities. More than 2000 investors and other participants from every segment of the microcap marketplace attend each year, including venture and lower middle-market private equity investors, institutional investors, directors, investment bankers, and buy- and sell-side analysts, as well as senior executive teams from presenting companies and service providers to the microcap marketplace.



About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a proprietary counseling program (plus peer support program) specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology (BICX101) through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The Company plans to seek FDA approval for BICX101 and/or its naltrexone implant product(s).



