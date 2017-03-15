BioCorRx to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2017 Convention in NYC

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2017 --BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, announced today that it will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2017 Convention on Wednesday, March 29th at 8:40 AM ET at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square. Brady Granier, President and CEO, and Lourdes Felix, CFO and COO, will be presenting and holding one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.



About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a one-on-one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology (BICX101) through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The company plans to seek FDA approval for BICX101 and/or its naltrexone implant product(s).



For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.



About Sidoti & Company

Sidoti & Company, LLC is Wall Street's preeminent provider of equity research generally focused on companies with market capitalizations of under $3 billion. We cover over 250 companies across a range of industries. The companies covered by our traditional research typically have a history of profitability, maintain strong balance sheets, and tend to have limited, if any, coverage by other Wall Street firms.



We are a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a FINRA member firm. We provide a broad range of securities-related services. In addition to our high-quality research, our sales and trading services are distinguished by prompt execution, a competitive commission structure and access to smart order routing that utilizes all available sources of liquidity. From time to time, we are invited to participate as an underwriter, dealer, placement agent or initial purchaser in securities offerings for issuers for which we provide research coverage. Given our knowledge of the companies we cover, we believe that we are able to contribute to these capital-raising transactions. We also assist our issuers with stock repurchase programs, block trades and organized (Rule 10b5-1) trading plans.



For those interested in attending, please contact Caitlin Adams at conference@sidoti.com or visit http://www.sidoti.com/events/ for more information.



