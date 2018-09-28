Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2018 --Overview: The global Biodefense Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Biodefense is the terms that mainly deals with bio-war or bioterrorism and includes the military or emergency response. The Biodefense mechanism is growing due to factors like; rising R&D related to the field, rising investment by various governments across the world for protecting people, technical advancement in various initiatives, etc.



Competitive Insights 2018:

The leading players in the market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ichor Medical Systems, Xoma Corporation, Nanotherapeutics Inc., PharmAthene Inc., Achaogen Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Bavarian Nordic, Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Cleveland BioLabs, SIGA Technologies, DynPort Vaccine Company LLC and Elusys Therapeutics Inc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



The Biodefense Market is segmented as follows-



Biodefense Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)



- Radiation/ Nuclear Defense

- Anthrax

- Botulism

- Smallpox

- Other Products



Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Biological attack is the intentional attack by viruses, bacteria and other germs that cause death or severe illness. These germs are present in the environment but their power is increased by to make the more harmful.



These biological agents spread through ways like water, air or food. Biodefense makes use of medical measures to protecting the population against the biological attack.

This includes steps like preparation & research and also vaccinations & medications against biological attack.



The global Biodefense Market is based on segment, by Product the market is segmented into Radiation/ Nuclear Defense, Anthrax, Botulism, Smallpox and Other Products. .



Regional Outlook:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)



Major TOC of Biodefense Market:

Chapter1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

…

Chapter2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

…

Chapter3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis

…

Chapter4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.2. France Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.3. UK Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.4. Russia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.5. Italy Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.6. Rest of Europe Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

…CONTINUED FOR TOC



List of Table:

Table Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Biodefense Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Table Ichor Medical Systems Biodefense Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Table Xoma Corporation Biodefense Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Table Nanotherapeutics Inc. Biodefense Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Table PharmAthene Inc. Biodefense Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Table Achaogen Inc. Biodefense Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Table Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Biodefense Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Table Bavarian Nordic Biodefense Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Table Dynavax Technologies Corporation Biodefense Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Table Cleveland BioLabs Biodefense Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Table SIGA Technologies Biodefense Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Table DynPort Vaccine Company LLC Biodefense Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Table Elusys Therapeutics Inc. Biodefense Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continue…



