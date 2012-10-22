Biodegradable Plastic News: BioSphere Inks Exclusive in SE Asia

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2012 --Biodegradable Plastic Additive Company, BioSphere Plastic signs an exclusive deal with BioSphere SE Asia for distribution within SE Asian countries which include Cambodia, Laos, Burma (Myanmar), Thailand, Vietnam and Peninsular Malaysia, and Maritime Southeast Asia, Brunei, East Malaysia, East Timor, Indonesia, Philippines,Christmas Island, and Singapore. BioSphere has licensed their brand BioSphere to be used for the sales of their biodegradable plastic additive within the region.



Recently the Philippines have outlawed bags that are not biodegradable, putting hefty fines and possibly imprisonment for companies and individuals not in compliance with the biodegradable only plastic product laws within the country. Malaysia and other countries are looking to follow closely behind the Philippines in banning all non-biodegradable plastic. BioSphere is working closely with its agents in the region to help the government understand it’s technology and to help escort the laws into the market.



As BioSphere expands into SE Asia, the company continues to grow worldwide with its distribution network including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela—as well as French Guiana. In addition, the company is also working with potential distribution arms worldwide including, China, Africa, South Africa, Central Africa, Australia, Middle East, EuroAsia and Europe to distribute their biodegradable additive.



BioSphere's biodegradable plastic additive enhances the biodegradation of plastic materials when placed into an active microbial environment. Synthetic polymers are biodegradable over a long period of time and BioSphere plastic additive enhances that biodegradation giving microbes a greater ability to consume the plastic at a rate that is 20-100 times faster than normal synthetic polymers. BioSphere Plastic Additives work in PE, PP, PS, PET and all major resin types.



BioSphere Plastic SE Asia launched their website to help promote BioSphere Plastic within the SE Asia region. Further information and contact information can be found at http://www.biosphereplasticseasia.com.



Currently BioSphere’s biodegradable plastic additives are warehoused in Portland-Oregon, Shanghai-China, Germany, Thailand and Chile for distribution in large quantities.