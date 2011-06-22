Warren, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2011 --Power Equipment Warehouse is proud to announce Green Earth Technologies as one of their premium suppliers! Green Earth Technologies manufactures a complete line of biodegradable oil, automotive appearance, household cleaning and marine products. The oils and cleaning products produce no harmful effects on the environment because they are engineered from excess animal fat and nanotechnology. The Green Earth Technology products have JASO and API certification. A variety of Green Earth TechnologiesG-Oil products are available including; 2-cycle, 5W30, 10W30, SAE30, bar and chain oil for chainsaws, as well as automotive, cleaning and marine products.



“These products are new and exciting to the marketplace. It may be unusual to sell petroleum-free oils and lubricants, but they are definitely superior. If American LeMans race cars use G-Oil, don’t you think it is good enough for your car? Most of us at Power Equipment Warehouse use 5W30 in our vehicles and we are getting better gas mileage. We are also helping our environment by not polluting the air. We have used and tested G-Oil in our repair shops for the last three years and are very impressed with its performance. Plus the other products are just as good and reliable” says Lisa Miller, Manager of Power Equipment Warehouse.



About Power Equipment Warehouse

Power Equipment Warehouse and its affiliates are family owned and operated since 1947. Brands of power equipment supplies sold include: Toro, Husqvarna, Honda, Little Wonder, Mantis, MTD, Cub-Cadet, JRCO, Ryan, Brown, Bluebird, Permagreen, Giant-Vac, Trac-Vac, Trimmertrap, Jungle Jims, Velke and many, many more. Power Equipment Warehouse is the trusted name in the outdoor power equipment industry.