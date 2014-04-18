4 Biofeedback Games for Reducing Stress, Anxiety, and Becoming More Focused

West Palm Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2014 --Europe's Best-Selling Biofeedback game developers have made their games available across America through Comm Studios.



Instant Relaxation is a breathing exercise guided by the player’s heart. Crystal Clear helps to focus thoughts using a step by step audio guide. Inner Energy uses guided meditation to regain the player’s concentration.



Stone includes a Bonus feature called Mental Magic. When using Mental Magic, participants learn to use their thoughts to control the movement of a car around a racetrack.



John Williams, co-founder and CEO of Thebiofeedback.com said, "Stress levels seem to be so high in America there should be a huge demand for Stone."



What makes Stone so unique is that it’s easy to use and the results can be measured immediately because the user places a sensor on their earlobe or finger. Then, this sensor measures the heartbeat while the person plays the games.



Playing the Stone biofeedback games helps people to control annoying thoughts that could be standing in the way of success.



Participants learn to control thoughts and emotions to manage levels of stress and anxiety. Plus, they learn to concentrate.



Improved results can also help improve self-esteem. The biofeedback games can help children and adults with ADD and ADDHD be more productive.



Stone is sold in two versions. One is the home version, the other is the Pro version, often purchased by professionals including psychologists and coaches for working with their clients.



The Stone home version has a suggested retail price of $147 and the Pro version has a suggested price of $197.



STONE is available on Amazon.com http://www.Amazon.com/Biofeedback-Stone-Pro-Relaxtion/dp/B0010EV8ZO



Additional information available at http://www.TheBiofeedback.com



About The Comm Studios

The Comm Studios has been designing mind and training devices in Europe for 11 years. To date they have developed 3 mind-training devices with a large collection of software and games. Our goal is to make the world a better place to live by helping people control their emotions and stress. We also strive to improve productivity by helping people concentrate and become more focused.



Contact in U.S.:

Phone: 561 797 56 97

email: pr(at)thebiofeedback.com

TheBiofeedback.com

COMM Studios LLC

904 Park Ave Suite 530241

West Palm Beach, FL

33403

USA