Biofusion Aesthetic Institute Announces New Skin Analysis Tool

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2014 --Biofusion Aesthetic Institute has taken another step forward in providing their patients with the most personalized care possible thanks to a new tool called the Visia Complexion Analysis.



This computer-controlled system uses wavelength technology to measure surface and subsurface conditions of the skin. It then evaluates and scores the skin by focusing on the following areas: visible spots, wrinkles, texture, pores, UV spots, browns and red areas, and porphyrins.



This quantitative assessment is completed within seconds and provides a multidimensional portrait of the skin. It is the most comprehensive method for examining the skin, and one that the team at Biofusion Aesthetic Institute uses to determine the most effective treatment plan possible for their patients.



Biofusion Aesthetic Institute is providing this analysis free of charge with every initial consultation. Patients are encouraged to take advantage of this cutting edge technology in order to receive a skin care plan customized for their individual needs.



For more information on the Visia Complexion Analysis or to schedule a consultation, call 480.951.2639.



About Biofusion Aesthetic Institute

Biofusion Aesthetic Institute is a full-service Cosmetic Surgery center in Scottsdale, Arizona. Our team of aesthetic experts, led by Dr. Kevin Aister, have become the leading authority in the application of non-invasive and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures.



Our patients travel from all over the country to experience the Biofusion method of aesthetic procedures as a safe, affordable, and discreet alternative to painful Plastic Surgery. Biofusion Aesthetic Institute is dedicated to meeting the aesthetic needs of people wherever they are in life.



