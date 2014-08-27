Biofusion Aesthetic Institute Announces Special Offer During September

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2014 --Biofusion Aesthetic Institute is pleased to announce it will be holding a special deal during the month of September. For any patient who purchases a PRP treatment, they will receive a free jar of Blessed Cream, a $125 value.



The team at Biofusion Aesthetic Institute believes that nourishing the skin is essential to its appearance, especially after a procedure, and they recommend using Blessed Cream on a regular basis.



Created by Dr. Charles Runels, the inventor of the Vampire Facelift and Vampire Breast Lift, Blessed Cream was designed as both a post-procedural cream and an everyday use cream.



Blessed Cream helps to correct:



- skin tone

- skin texture

- even stretch marks



When used in conjunction with a Retinol cream, results are seen 30% faster.



For more information on Blessed Cream or Biofusion’s PRP procedure, please contact Biofusion Aesthetic Institute at 480.951.2639.



About Biofusion Aesthetic Institute

Biofusion Aesthetic Institute is a full-service Cosmetic Surgery center in Scottsdale, Arizona. Our team of aesthetic experts, led by Dr. Kevin Aister, have become the leading authority in the application of non-invasive and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures.



Our patients travel from all over the country to experience the Biofusion method of aesthetic procedures as a safe, affordable, and discreet alternative to painful Plastic Surgery. Biofusion Aesthetic Institute is dedicated to meeting the aesthetic needs of people wherever they are in life.



