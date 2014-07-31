Biofusion Aesthetic Institute Reminds Patients About the Importance of Nourishment for the Skin

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --Everyone knows that nourishment is essential for living organisms to thrive, but not everyone knows that special care and nourishment are needed for the health of one’s skin in addition to their body.



Biofusion Aesthetic Institute is helping to correct this problem by sharing their insider tips and knowledge when it comes to skin care treatment.



Biofusion recommends individuals do the following to nourish one’s skin and keep a healthy, glowing appearance.



1. Apply Vitamin A Nightly



Vitamin A, otherwise known as retinol, is a fat-soluble vitamin that aids in the process of cell turnover and works to unclog pores as well as boost collagen production, making it the perfect nutrient for the skin. The result is a reduction of fine lines and the evening out of skin tone.



It should only be used at night because it contains an ingredient that is sensitive to light and may cause irritation or dryness in some patients. However, if a patient begins using Vitamin A a little at a time, they will avoid a rough transition. For patients just starting out, it is recommended that Vitamin A be used every third night for two weeks to see how the skin reacts. Then a patient may progress to every other night for a duration of two weeks and afterward move to nightly use.



2. Apply Vitamin C Daily



Vitamin C is an antioxidant that limits damage from UV light and free radicals in the environment.. Vitamin C won’t retroactively change photo damage, but it will deter further damage from occurring while stabilizing collagen.



Biofusion Aesthetic Institute knows that creating beautiful and youthful skin doesn’t have to include cosmetic surgery. Sometimes, iIt can be as simple as applying the right nutrients.



To order a prescription strength topical application of Vitamin A or Vitamin C or to schedule a consultation, please call 480-951-2639.



