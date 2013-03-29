Biogen Idec Inc. &Verint Systems Inc. Announcements: (NASDAQ: BIIB), (NASDAQ: VRNT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2013 --Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved TECFIDERA™ (dimethyl fumarate), a new first-line oral treatment for people with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). Biogen Idec will make this oral capsule available to people living with MS in the United States in the coming days.



TECFIDERA has been clinically proven to significantly reduce important measures of disease activity, including relapses and development of brain lesions, as well as to slow disability progression over time, while demonstrating a favorable safety and tolerability profile.



Biogen Idec Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, hemophilia, and autoimmune disorders in the United States and internationally.



Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) announced results for the quarter and full year ended January 31, 2013.



For Year Ended January 31, 2013 (GAAP) Revenue was $839.5 million and diluted EPS of $0.96



For Year Ended January 31, 2013 (Non GAAP) Revenue was $ 848.1million and diluted EPS of $ 2.64



For Three Months Ended January 31, 2013 (GAAP) Revenue was $ 229.0 million and diluted EPS of $ 0.50



For Three Months Ended January 31, 2013 (Non GAAP) Revenue was $ 230.1 million and diluted EPS of $ 0.91



“We are pleased with our strong fourth quarter results, which drove $848 million of non-GAAP revenue and $2.64 of non-GAAP fully diluted EPS for the year. We believe we are well positioned for long-term growth in both the enterprise and security intelligence markets due to our broad product portfolio and strong competitive position,” said Dan Bodner, CEO and President.



