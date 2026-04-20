Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2026 --Biological hazards, or biohazards, are more common than one might think they are in Nashville, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, Brentwood, Mt. Juliet, Franklin, TN, and the surrounding areas. While some are indeed like they are portrayed on television with bodily fluids and similar material, others can from chemical waste, sewage, animal carcasses, and other substances. At T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee the entire team is trained in how to properly handle biohazardous material so that it is not only properly disposed of but to also protect themselves from exposure. Every case that they are called to is different, but the principles of biohazard cleanup remain the same. Not only are the substances cleaned up, but the entire space is disinfected as well as deodorized so that it is safe again for use or occupation. Contact them today to learn more about having their biohazard cleanup crew at the property.



There are many situations that would end up being classified as a biohazard. Whenever there is human or animal blood involved, the situation immediately becomes a biohazard situation. This might be a crime scene where someone is shot, it could be a suicide with a firearm, or even an unattended death. In all of these situations, blood and/or bodily fluids are present and need to be properly handled.



Sewer backups are another biohazard situation because they are dealing with bodily excretions. Flooding can also become a biohazard when mold, especially black mold, is present. Many medical facilities also have biohazards in them from contaminated materials like bandages, dressings, sharps, and other items that come into contact with the body.



One might think that personal homes would be the most common, but they would not be the only locations where biohazard cleanups take place. Commercial properties like retail stores, industrial locations where accidents happen, vehicle accidents on highways, residential properties with suicides, and other locations can all be subject to the need for biohazard cleanups. Their team is prepared to assess each situation and develop a plan of action to take care of the biohazard cleanup and return things back to normal.



There is a reason that the team at T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee works with municipalities like Nashville, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, Brentwood, Mt. Juliet, Franklin, TN, and the surrounding areas and elsewhere, and that's because they have a certified team of experts who understand the importance of proper biohazard cleanup. Contact them anytime 24/7 when there is need of skilled biohazard cleanup expertise.



About T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee

Corey "Grant" Henderson aims to bring the Servant Leadership style to T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee where his mission is to provide customers and clients with the appropriate level of service, compassion, and empathy each moment calls for. Simply put, T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee will operate with T.A.C.T. T.A.C.T. specializes in biohazard remediation, including homicide, suicide and crime scene cleaning, drug lab cleanup, rodent feces removal, hoarding cleanouts, mold remediation and sewage cleanup throughout Tennessee. For more information, please visit tactmt.com.