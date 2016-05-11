BioLargo Concludes Successful Customer Trials and New Sales for CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Control

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2016 --BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) announced today that it had successfully concluded a series of free trials with industry leading corporations and municipalities to introduce its breakthrough product CupriDyne Clean to industry. "We've outperformed every product that we've come across in the market and our pricing has been well received" stated BioLargo president Dennis Calvert. The company is expanding its sales efforts and more trials are underway.



CupriDyne Clean is a non-staining and colorless blend of micronutrients with unsurpassed odor elimination. Available in various sizes for industrial uses, CupriDyne Clean oxidizes odorous compounds and is ideal for waste transfer stations, composting facilities, landfill operations, sewage plants and lift stations, food processing plants and animal enclosures. Dispensed through atomization systems, portable sprayers and water trucks, it is safe and effective on a host of surfaces including soils, metals, concrete and asphalt docks, floors, walls, feed and water receptacles, waste receptacles, tanks, bins, liners and dumpsters. The product is safe for human and animal contact when dispersed. CupriDyne Clean breaks down hydrogen sulfide and other noxious odors eliminating them on contact. This patented technology has proven to be effective against many odorous compounds including ammonia, sulfurs, fatty acids, mercaptans and other organic odors at very high concentrations.



CupriDyne Clean is distributed through BioLargo's subsidiary, Odor-No-More. Joseph Provenzano, its President commented, "Based on the success of our most recent trials, we are gearing up to expand our sales and marketing efforts to industry leaders and municipalities. We will be showcasing the product at WasteExpo 2016, the waste management industry's largest national trade show, in Las Vegas this summer. In the meantime, we're focused on increasing sales with corporate accounts and building our sales agent network."



Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo commented, "Solving odor related issues is a top priority for many industries and we're excited to serve them. We look forward to sharing more details soon."



BioLargo, Inc. (BLGO) makes life better by delivering sustainable technology-based products that help solve some of the most widespread problems threatening the world's supply of water, food, agriculture, healthcare and energy. More information can be found about the company and its subsidiaries at http://www.BioLargo.com. Its subsidiary BioLargo Water, Inc. (http://www.BioLargoWater.com) showcases the Advanced Oxidation Systems, including its AOS Filter -- a product in development specifically designed to eliminate common, troublesome, and dangerous (toxic) contaminants in water in a fraction of the time and cost of current technologies. It is the winner of the Technology Star award by New Technology Magazine for its breakthrough innovation for the oil industry and is named the Technology Innovation Leader in the water treatment market by Frost & Sullivan. BioLargo also owns a 50% interest in the Isan System, which was honored with a "Top 50 Water Company for the 21st Century" award by the Artemis Project now being commercialized under a license to Clarion Water, Inc. BioLargo's subsidiary Odor-No-More Inc., features award-winning products serving the pet, equine, military supply and consumer markets, including the Nature's Best Solution® and Deodorall® brands (http://www.OdorNoMore.com). BioLargo's subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc. (http://www.ClyraMedical.com) focuses on advanced wound care management.



The statements contained herein, which are not historical, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties included in BioLargo's current and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in BioLargo's Annual Report on Form 10-K.



Dennis Calvert - President

BioLargo, Inc.

949-643-9540 x1