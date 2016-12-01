Biolargo Engages CB&I to Support Advanced Technology

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2016 --BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) announced that its subsidiary BioLargo Maritime Solutions, Inc. has developed and created Advanced Oxidation System technology (AOS), a low energy, low cost and high performance clean-water treatment solution.



BioLargo has engaged CB&I to support implementation of proprietary technology and provide independent performance verification.



Dennis P. Calvert, BioLargo President & CEO, commented, "Our AOS, 'Advanced Oxidation System' is the low energy, low cost and high performance clean-water treatment solution. It has been shown to achieve unprecedented levels of disinfection and efficient soluble organic contaminant removal.



It has an important contribution to make to a number of industries, including the maritime industry. The AOS and all of our technical solutions deserve the attention of world-class leaders like CB&I. As opportunities materialize into formal work orders, we look forward to sharing additional details about the working relationship."



About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (BLGO) makes life better by delivering sustainable technology-based products that help solve some of the most widespread problems threatening the world's supply of water, food, agriculture, healthcare and energy. Its subsidiary BioLargo Water, Inc. showcases the Advanced Oxidation Systems, including its AOS Filter - a product in development specifically designed to eliminate common, troublesome, and dangerous (toxic) contaminants in water.



